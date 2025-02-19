Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UEC, TKO, HHH

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 16,257 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 133.2% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,300 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) saw options trading volume of 4,854 contracts, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares or approximately 126.6% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
