Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UEC, TKO, HHH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), where a total volume of 97,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.6% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 41,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 16,257 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 133.2% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,300 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) saw options trading volume of 4,854 contracts, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares or approximately 126.6% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

