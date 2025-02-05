Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, PYPL, TSLA

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 156,865 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 141.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 9,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 822,890 contracts, representing approximately 82.3 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 42,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, PYPL options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
