Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, PYPL, TSLA

February 05, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

February 05, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 390,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 16,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 156,865 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 141.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 9,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 822,890 contracts, representing approximately 82.3 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 42,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, PYPL options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
