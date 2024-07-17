News & Insights

Markets
UBER

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, GTLB, PANW

July 17, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 119,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 14,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) options are showing a volume of 22,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,100 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 21,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, GTLB options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 YTD Return
 MORN Next Dividend Date
 Funds Holding ZWS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
GTLB
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.