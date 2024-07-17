Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, GTLB, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 119,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 14,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) options are showing a volume of 22,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,100 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 21,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

