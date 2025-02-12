News & Insights

UBER

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, FLR, CSCO

February 12, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

February 12, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 251,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 13,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 21,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 139,100 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, FLR options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

