Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, FLR, CSCO

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 21,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 139,100 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, FLR options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Stocks To Watch
XIDE Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of AGRH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.