Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, FLR, CSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 251,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 13,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 21,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 139,100 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, FLR options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.