Notable Wednesday Option Activity: U, PATH, JXN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 95,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 9,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 58,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 9,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,300 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) options are showing a volume of 4,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 488,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of JXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of JXN. Below is a chart showing JXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, PATH options, or JXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.