Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, TEAM, AVAV

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 11,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 2,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,200 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
