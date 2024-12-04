Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, TEAM, AVAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 16,212 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 5,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 11,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 2,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,200 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, TEAM options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.