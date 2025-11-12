Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, CVX, ELV

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 28,693 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 7,057 contracts, representing approximately 705,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, CVX options, or ELV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
COKE market cap history
Institutional Holders of JGRW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.