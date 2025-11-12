Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, CVX, ELV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 51,166 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 9,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 28,693 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 7,057 contracts, representing approximately 705,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

