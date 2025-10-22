Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TMUS, MOH, MCD

October 22, 2025 — 02:11 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 21,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 4,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 499,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 12,017 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

