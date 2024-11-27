Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TJX, RLI, AFRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 24,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 12,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) options are showing a volume of 671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of RLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of RLI. Below is a chart showing RLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 54,260 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 15,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

