Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TJX, RLI, AFRM

RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) options are showing a volume of 671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of RLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of RLI. Below is a chart showing RLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 54,260 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 15,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TJX options, RLI options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
