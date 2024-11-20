Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TJX, DG, STLD

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 27,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 6,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,200 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TJX options, DG options, or STLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
