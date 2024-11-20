News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TJX, DG, STLD

November 20, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

November 20, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 39,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.5% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,500 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 27,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 6,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,200 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
