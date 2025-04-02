Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TH, ABNB, HUT

April 02, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total of 3,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 796,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 22,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 18,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TH options, ABNB options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

