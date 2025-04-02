Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TH, ABNB, HUT

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 22,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 18,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TH options, ABNB options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HOLX Split History
NCBS Stock Predictions
RTX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.