Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, ULTA, DIS

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 6,249 contracts, representing approximately 624,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 52,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
