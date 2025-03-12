Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, ULTA, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 49,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 3,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 6,249 contracts, representing approximately 624,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 52,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, ULTA options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.