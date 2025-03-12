News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, ULTA, DIS

March 12, 2025 — 01:41 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 49,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 6,249 contracts, representing approximately 624,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 52,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
