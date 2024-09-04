News & Insights

Markets
TGT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, AAP, LRCX

September 04, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 22,836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 11,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,053 contracts, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, AAP options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JHME
 Institutional Holders of FTXG
 GCBI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
AAP
LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.