Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, AAP, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 22,836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 4,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 11,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,053 contracts, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, AAP options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

