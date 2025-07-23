Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TEM, DECK, FCX

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 15,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 74,071 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEM options, DECK options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RDW
Funds Holding GBIL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.