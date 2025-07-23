Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TEM, DECK, FCX

July 23, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM), where a total of 43,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 15,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 74,071 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

