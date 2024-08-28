News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STX, GILD, KMX

August 28, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 9,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 986,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,900 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 23,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,600 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 6,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 656,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

