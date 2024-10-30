Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MDB, LXRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 37,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 4,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 9,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 982,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: LXRX) options are showing a volume of 20,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of LXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LXRX. Below is a chart showing LXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, MDB options, or LXRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

