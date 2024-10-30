News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MDB, LXRX

October 30, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 37,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 9,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 982,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: LXRX) options are showing a volume of 20,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of LXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LXRX. Below is a chart showing LXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, MDB options, or LXRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
