Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MDB, LXRX

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 9,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 982,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: LXRX) options are showing a volume of 20,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of LXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LXRX. Below is a chart showing LXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
