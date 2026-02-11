Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNDK, WLDN, SMR

Willdan Group Inc (Symbol: WLDN) saw options trading volume of 1,531 contracts, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of WLDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of WLDN. Below is a chart showing WLDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 127,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 61,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, WLDN options, or SMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding EQTY
Institutional Holders of GWB
SMX Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.