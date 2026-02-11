Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNDK, WLDN, SMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 105,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 5,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,900 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Willdan Group Inc (Symbol: WLDN) saw options trading volume of 1,531 contracts, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of WLDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of WLDN. Below is a chart showing WLDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 127,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 61,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

