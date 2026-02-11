Markets
SNDK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNDK, WLDN, SMR

February 11, 2026 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 105,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,900 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Willdan Group Inc (Symbol: WLDN) saw options trading volume of 1,531 contracts, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of WLDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of WLDN. Below is a chart showing WLDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 127,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 61,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, WLDN options, or SMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding EQTY
 Institutional Holders of GWB
 SMX Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding EQTY-> Institutional Holders of GWB-> SMX Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNDK
WLDN
SMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.