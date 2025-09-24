Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNDK, AZO, KBH

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 812 contracts, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:
And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 8,190 contracts, representing approximately 819,000 underlying shares or approximately 61% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
