Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, DE, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 225,478 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 17,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 5,741 contracts, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 14,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

