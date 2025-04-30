Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, COST, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 641,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 64.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 43,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 38,668 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 138% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 4,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.9 million contracts, representing approximately 190.4 million underlying shares or approximately 134.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 109,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

