Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, COST, TSLA

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 38,668 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 138% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 4,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.9 million contracts, representing approximately 190.4 million underlying shares or approximately 134.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 109,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, COST options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
