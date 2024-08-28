News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, ANF, APO

August 28, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 669,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 66.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 811.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 33,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 66,187 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 440.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 135,492 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 385.6% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 90,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

