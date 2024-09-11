News & Insights

Markets
SCHW

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SCHW, TTWO, BG

September 11, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 38,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,800 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 3,835 contracts, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, TTWO options, or BG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MIRO
 Institutional Holders of ELEV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW
TTWO
BG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.