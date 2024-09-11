Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SCHW, TTWO, BG

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 3,835 contracts, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
