Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SCHW, TTWO, BG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 38,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 8,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,800 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 3,835 contracts, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, TTWO options, or BG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.