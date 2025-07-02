Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RYTM, NCLH, DKNG

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 95,011 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 46,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 53,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
