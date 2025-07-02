Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RYTM, NCLH, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM), where a total volume of 3,547 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 354,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,800 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 95,011 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 46,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 53,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RYTM options, NCLH options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

