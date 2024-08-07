Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RYN, AGO, BYD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), where a total volume of 5,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 514,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of RYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,200 underlying shares of RYN. Below is a chart showing RYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) saw options trading volume of 2,026 contracts, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 6,722 contracts, representing approximately 672,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,100 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RYN options, AGO options, or BYD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.