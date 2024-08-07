News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RYN, AGO, BYD

August 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), where a total volume of 5,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 514,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of RYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,200 underlying shares of RYN. Below is a chart showing RYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) saw options trading volume of 2,026 contracts, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 6,722 contracts, representing approximately 672,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,100 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
