News & Insights

Markets
RTX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RTX, CRM, FITB

September 25, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 47,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 21,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 47,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) saw options trading volume of 21,364 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, CRM options, or FITB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
 ETFs Holding FMD
 Funds Holding HONR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
CRM
FITB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.