Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RTX, CRM, FITB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 47,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 21,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 47,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) saw options trading volume of 21,364 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, CRM options, or FITB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.