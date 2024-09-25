Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RTX, CRM, FITB

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 47,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) saw options trading volume of 21,364 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RTX options, CRM options, or FITB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
ETFs Holding FMD
Funds Holding HONR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.