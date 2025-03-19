Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, W, NKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 33,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 6,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 34,322 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 85,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, W options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

