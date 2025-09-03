Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIVN, NNE, CR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 212,918 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 19,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 13,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 1,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,900 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

