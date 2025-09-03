Markets
RIVN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIVN, NNE, CR

September 03, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 212,918 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 19,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 13,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 1,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,900 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, NNE options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
