Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIVN, NNE, CR

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 13,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 1,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,900 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
