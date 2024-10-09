News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RH, AMC, LEU

October 09, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 6,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 682,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 976,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 59,283 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 5,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,100 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 2,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

