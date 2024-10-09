Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RH, AMC, LEU

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 59,283 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 5,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,100 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 2,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, AMC options, or LEU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
