Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RDFN, KR, QS

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 12,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,800 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 20,844 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDFN options, KR options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: YTD Return
SMBK Options Chain
NG Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.