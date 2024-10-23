News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RDFN, KR, QS

October 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 23,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 8,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,300 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 12,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,800 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 20,844 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

