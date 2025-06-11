Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RCUS, LAZR, AFRM

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 58,834 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 255.6% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 22,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 117,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 54,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
