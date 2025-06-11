Markets
RCUS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RCUS, LAZR, AFRM

June 11, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total volume of 34,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 330% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 17,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 58,834 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 255.6% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 22,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 117,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 54,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCUS options, LAZR options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

