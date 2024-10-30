News & Insights

Markets
QRVO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QRVO, PWR, MGM

October 30, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), where a total volume of 16,566 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,100 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,248 contracts, representing approximately 424,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,192 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QRVO options, PWR options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CLSK Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding IBDV
 Funds Holding PDCE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QRVO
PWR
MGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.