Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QRVO, PWR, MGM

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,248 contracts, representing approximately 424,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,192 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:
