Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QRVO, PWR, MGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), where a total volume of 16,566 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 8,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,100 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,248 contracts, representing approximately 424,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,192 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QRVO options, PWR options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.