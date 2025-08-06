Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, RNG, PMT

August 06, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 47,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 9,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 8,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 822,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) options are showing a volume of 5,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,400 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, RNG options, or PMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

