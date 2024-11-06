News & Insights

Markets
QCOM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, GOOG, CBOE

November 06, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 48,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 122,127 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 15,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 6,037 contracts, representing approximately 603,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, GOOG options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PSL Videos
 Institutional Holders of WBIF
 Funds Holding AGI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM
GOOG
CBOE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.