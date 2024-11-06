Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, GOOG, CBOE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 48,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 122,127 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 15,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 6,037 contracts, representing approximately 603,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

