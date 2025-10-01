Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, PCG, BMY

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 164,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 36,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 88,356 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 14,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, PCG options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IRD
KWR Options Chain
RVTY Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.