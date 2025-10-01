Markets
PYPL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, PCG, BMY

October 01, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 90,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 164,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 36,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 88,356 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 14,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, PCG options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

