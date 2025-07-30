Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTON, UTHR, SATS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 110,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 13,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 4,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.2% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 396,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 23,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

