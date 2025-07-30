Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTON, UTHR, SATS

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 4,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.2% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 396,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 23,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTON options, UTHR options, or SATS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNMD
DFIV Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.