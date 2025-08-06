Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRGO, TWLO, CROX

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 13,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 5,774 contracts, representing approximately 577,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
