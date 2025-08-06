Markets
PRGO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRGO, TWLO, CROX

August 06, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total volume of 5,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 13,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 5,774 contracts, representing approximately 577,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, TWLO options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PPHI
 Paramount Global Earnings History
 Under Performing ETFs TTM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PPHI-> Paramount Global Earnings History-> Under Performing ETFs TTM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRGO
TWLO
CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.