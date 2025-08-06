Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRGO, TWLO, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total volume of 5,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 13,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 5,774 contracts, representing approximately 577,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, TWLO options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.