Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PNR, VRT, BWXT

November 13, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), where a total volume of 6,959 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 695,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of PNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares of PNR. Below is a chart showing PNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 29,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) saw options trading volume of 4,726 contracts, representing approximately 472,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of BWXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of BWXT. Below is a chart showing BWXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNR options, VRT options, or BWXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
