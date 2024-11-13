Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PNR, VRT, BWXT

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 29,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) saw options trading volume of 4,726 contracts, representing approximately 472,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of BWXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of BWXT. Below is a chart showing BWXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
