Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, RUN, ABT

September 11, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 37,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 7,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,100 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 33,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,800 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 19,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, RUN options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

