Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, RUN, ABT

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 33,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,800 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 19,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PINS options, RUN options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
