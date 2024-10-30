News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PH, HPQ, QCOM

October 30, 2024 — 01:56 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), where a total of 1,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 463,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 23,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 19,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 27,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

