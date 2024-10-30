Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PH, HPQ, QCOM

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 23,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 19,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 27,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PH options, HPQ options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
