Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, SPOT, SOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 27,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 12,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 15,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, SPOT options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

