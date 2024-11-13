News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, BHVN, JACK

November 13, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 28,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 9,202 contracts, representing approximately 920,200 underlying shares or approximately 133.4% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 689,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) options are showing a volume of 6,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.6% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

