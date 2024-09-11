News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, AGL, VRT

September 11, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 17,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) saw options trading volume of 18,601 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of AGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AGL. Below is a chart showing AGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 30,822 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

