Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, AGL, VRT

Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) saw options trading volume of 18,601 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of AGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AGL. Below is a chart showing AGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 30,822 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
