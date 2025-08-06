Markets
OWL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OWL, OXY, SSRM

August 06, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), where a total of 45,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 21,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 65,347 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 20,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) saw options trading volume of 13,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OWL options, OXY options, or SSRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of CNCE
 BHTG shares outstanding history
 ETFs Holding OPHT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of CNCE-> BHTG shares outstanding history-> ETFs Holding OPHT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OWL
OXY
SSRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.