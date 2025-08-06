Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OWL, OXY, SSRM

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 65,347 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 20,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) saw options trading volume of 13,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OWL options, OXY options, or SSRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
