Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMI, AES, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total volume of 7,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 3,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,100 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

AES Corp (Symbol: AES) options are showing a volume of 82,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,100 underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 41,528 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMI options, AES options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

