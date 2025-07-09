Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMI, AES, MO

AES Corp (Symbol: AES) options are showing a volume of 82,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,100 underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 41,528 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.