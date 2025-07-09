Markets
OMI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMI, AES, MO

July 09, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total volume of 7,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,100 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AES Corp (Symbol: AES) options are showing a volume of 82,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,100 underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 41,528 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMI options, AES options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RP Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MEDX
 ETFs Holding LAND

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RP Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MEDX-> ETFs Holding LAND-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OMI
AES
MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.