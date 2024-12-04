Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, ANET, KR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 20,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 25,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 32,036 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ANET options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.