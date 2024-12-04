Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, ANET, KR

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 25,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 32,036 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ANET options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Historical EPS
Royal Caribbean Group 13F Filers
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HMC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.