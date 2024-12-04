News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, ANET, KR

December 04, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 20,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 25,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 32,036 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ANET options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
