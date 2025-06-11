Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NNE, CIM, DPZ

June 11, 2025 — 03:35 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE), where a total of 28,611 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 6,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,100 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 3,170 contracts, representing approximately 317,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,400 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NNE options, CIM options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

