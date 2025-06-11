Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NNE, CIM, DPZ

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 3,170 contracts, representing approximately 317,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,400 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NNE options, CIM options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
