Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NLY, HD, MPW

February 26, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), where a total volume of 102,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.5% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 45,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 37,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 121,131 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 114.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 50,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

