Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NLY, HD, MPW

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 37,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 121,131 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 114.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 50,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
