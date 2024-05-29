Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, SBUX, WFC

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 72,761 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 15,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 62,209 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 29,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SBUX options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Carl Icahn Stock Picks
NSSC Price Target
RNR Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.