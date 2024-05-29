Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, SBUX, WFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 34,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 7,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 72,761 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 15,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 62,209 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 29,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

