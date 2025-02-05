News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, ISRG, HON

February 05, 2025

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 56,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 8,815 contracts, representing approximately 881,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 3,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 15,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

