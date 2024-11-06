News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, HAL, AZO

November 06, 2024 — 01:23 pm EST

November 06, 2024 — 01:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 43,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 38,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 528 contracts, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 52 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, HAL options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
