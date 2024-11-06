Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, HAL, AZO

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 38,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 528 contracts, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 52 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, HAL options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
